Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Czech Premier’s X Account Gets Hacked with False Posts

Czech Premier’s X Account Gets Hacked with False Posts


2025-04-09 03:41:41
(MENAFN) Czech Premier Petr Fiala’s X account was compromised on Tuesday, with fake posts being published.

Officials have confirmed the incident, revealing that the posts contained false information, including an alleged attack by Russian forces “on Czech troops near the Kaliningrad border” and a Czech response to US tariffs.

Government spokesperson Lucie Michut Jesatkova informed a news agency, “Despite all security measures, the prime minister's profile on the X network was attacked this morning.”

Fiala later addressed the situation on the same platform, explaining that despite implementing robust security protocols such as two-factor authentication, the account was intentionally targeted and hacked from abroad.

He stated that the attackers were able to access the profile and post misleading content.

Fiala also mentioned that authorities were working closely with the police to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

MENAFN09042025000045017167ID1109407332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search