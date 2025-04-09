403
Czech Premier’s X Account Gets Hacked with False Posts
(MENAFN) Czech Premier Petr Fiala’s X account was compromised on Tuesday, with fake posts being published.
Officials have confirmed the incident, revealing that the posts contained false information, including an alleged attack by Russian forces “on Czech troops near the Kaliningrad border” and a Czech response to US tariffs.
Government spokesperson Lucie Michut Jesatkova informed a news agency, “Despite all security measures, the prime minister's profile on the X network was attacked this morning.”
Fiala later addressed the situation on the same platform, explaining that despite implementing robust security protocols such as two-factor authentication, the account was intentionally targeted and hacked from abroad.
He stated that the attackers were able to access the profile and post misleading content.
Fiala also mentioned that authorities were working closely with the police to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.
