403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands march in Paris to back Le Pen
(MENAFN) Thousands of supporters gathered in central Paris on Sunday to rally behind Marine Le Pen, former leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, following her recent prison sentence for embezzlement. Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate, was sentenced last Monday to four years in prison, with two years suspended and the remainder to be served under house arrest. Additionally, she received a five-year ban on holding political office, effectively disqualifying her from the 2027 presidential race.
Speaking to the crowd of supporters at Place Vauban, Le Pen condemned the court's decision as a political “witch-hunt,” asserting that the verdict violated everything she stands for, including her country, people, and honor. As her supporters waved flags and chanted slogans like "Marine for president," Le Pen vowed to appeal the ruling.
Le Pen was convicted of embezzling EU funds intended for European Parliament aides, using the money to pay for staff in France. She denied the charges, calling the European Union and its anti-fraud agency, OLAF, a "totalitarian organism" designed to maintain its power at any cost.
At the rally, RN leader Jordan Bardella addressed the crowd, declaring that the people should be free to elect their leaders without interference from political judges. Organizers claimed between 5,000 and 8,000 people attended, while police estimated the number at 7,000. Meanwhile, around 5,000 people participated in a counter-protest led by left-wing groups, including the Green Party and France Unbowed.
Speaking to the crowd of supporters at Place Vauban, Le Pen condemned the court's decision as a political “witch-hunt,” asserting that the verdict violated everything she stands for, including her country, people, and honor. As her supporters waved flags and chanted slogans like "Marine for president," Le Pen vowed to appeal the ruling.
Le Pen was convicted of embezzling EU funds intended for European Parliament aides, using the money to pay for staff in France. She denied the charges, calling the European Union and its anti-fraud agency, OLAF, a "totalitarian organism" designed to maintain its power at any cost.
At the rally, RN leader Jordan Bardella addressed the crowd, declaring that the people should be free to elect their leaders without interference from political judges. Organizers claimed between 5,000 and 8,000 people attended, while police estimated the number at 7,000. Meanwhile, around 5,000 people participated in a counter-protest led by left-wing groups, including the Green Party and France Unbowed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment