White House gives reason for evading placing tariffs on Russia
(MENAFN) The White House has clarified that it chose not to impose tariffs on Russia to avoid complicating ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Kevin Hassett, director of the White House Economic Council, explained in an interview with ABC that the decision was made to ensure that the tariff issue would not interfere with the sensitive talks between Russia and Ukraine.
President Donald Trump's recent tariffs, ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from various countries including China, the EU, and Japan, were part of a broader strategy to address trade imbalances and boost US industry. However, Russia, along with Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea, was notably excluded from this tariff list.
Hassett emphasized that the US did not want to mix trade issues with ongoing negotiations with Russia. He argued that adding new tariffs during these delicate talks could hinder progress and negatively impact many lives, including those of Americans, Ukrainians, and Russians.
In a similar vein, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also explained that Russia was left out because the US does not have significant trade relations with Moscow, and the existing sanctions were already serving the purpose that tariffs would have. According to US government data, American imports from Russia dropped by 34.2% in 2024, amounting to about $3 billion.
Diplomatic relations between the US and Russia have shown signs of improvement recently, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special economic envoy visiting Washington for closed-door talks with US officials and business leaders. This marked the highest-level Russian visit to the US since the start of the Ukraine conflict.
