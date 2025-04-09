J&K Assembly Adjourned For Three Hours As BJP, NC Legislators Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 9 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Wednesday following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for three hours.

Agitated over the rejection of an adjournment motion notice on unemployment moved by the BJP, party MLAs stormed into the well of the House.

On the other hand, the National Conference (NC) MLAs continued their protest on the Waqf Amendment Act, demanding a discussion.

The Speaker has already firmly ruled out allowing a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act, holding that the matter is sub judice.

Chaos started as soon as the proceedings of the House commenced for the day, with NC MLAs standing up to insist the Speaker allow discussion on the Waqf law.

Simultaneously, the Speaker disallowed the BJP's notice for an adjournment motion on unemployment, saying: "I have rejected the adjournment motion as it is not a matter of urgent nature”.

The Speaker's announcement triggered protests from the BJP legislators, who accused the NC lawmakers of indulging in theatrics.“Yeh Dramabazi Bandh Karo (stop these theatrics)”, the BJP legislators shouted.

Amid protests, NC MLA Nazir Gurezi urged the Speaker to allow discussion on the Waqf law so that they could speak up against the injustice faced by Muslims.

“They want to divide Hindus and Muslims. They should tell people how many jobs they have provided to unemployed youth,” Nazir Gurezi shouted at the protesting BJP MLAs.

Amid protests, the BJP legislators stormed into the well of the House and staged a sit-in there.

The Speaker adjourned the House till 1 p.m.

The speaker has also disallowed a no-confidence motion against him, which the PC leader and MLA, Sajad Gani Lone had brought against him.

The J&K Assembly started its 40-day budget session on March 3 with a recess from March 26 to April 6.