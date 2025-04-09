403
White House ridicules deported migrants
(MENAFN) The White House recently posted a controversial video showing mass migrant deportations, accompanied by upbeat music and a snide comment. The video, shared on the administration's official accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube on Sunday, depicts handcuffed migrants being escorted toward the border by US police officers. The video’s soundtrack includes the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” with a caption repeating the song's chorus: “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.”
President Donald Trump, who has made tough immigration policies a key part of his platform, has taken significant steps to tighten border enforcement since his inauguration in January 2025. His administration has expanded expedited removals, denied funding to sanctuary jurisdictions, increased border security staffing, and declared a national emergency to deploy the military to secure the border. The government is also increasing detention capacity to house up to 30,000 migrants.
The New York Post reported that, since Trump took office, US law enforcement has made over 113,000 arrests and carried out more than 100,000 deportations. Trump has also used the Alien Enemies Act to deport almost 300 suspected members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador. Additionally, the number of illegal border crossings has significantly dropped, with March 2025 seeing only 7,000 illegal entries, down from 8,300 in February and a sharp decrease from 137,000 in March 2024.
