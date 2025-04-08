403
Taliban expresses joy with Moscow’s steps to remove it from terrorist list
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, has welcomed Russia’s initiative to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations. Shaheen expressed that both Afghanistan and Russia would benefit from the move, which will be considered by Russia’s Supreme Court on April 17. The Taliban had been listed as a terrorist group by Russia since 2003.
Shaheen described the decision as a positive step, facilitating enhanced cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized that the removal of the ban would pave the way for better relations, particularly in areas such as reconstruction and investment in Afghanistan's natural resources.
While Afghanistan’s Taliban government is not recognized by the United Nations, Shaheen indicated the group's willingness to engage with Russia and even the US in the reconstruction of the country. He assured that Afghanistan’s relationships with various nations, including Russia and the US, would not interfere with each other.
Shaheen also pointed to the Taliban’s participation in last fall’s BRICS summit in Kazan, underlining the group’s interest in expanding its international ties.
