Death Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Five
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The number of victims from the enemy's attack on Kharkiv is increasing. An 88-year-old man who had been hospitalized in extremely critical condition has died. My condolences to his family and loved ones. As of now, five people have died and 32 have been injured," the statement reads.Read also: Drone attack death toll in Kharkiv up to 4
On the night of April 3-4, Russian forces launched Shahed drones at residential areas in Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district and one location in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Four bodies were recovered from the rubble of a two-story building, with their identification ongoing. Over 30 people sustained injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment