Death Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Five

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An 88-year-old man who was critically injured in a Russian drone attack on Khaarkiv's Novobavarskyi district has died in hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of victims from the enemy's attack on Kharkiv is increasing. An 88-year-old man who had been hospitalized in extremely critical condition has died. My condolences to his family and loved ones. As of now, five people have died and 32 have been injured," the statement reads.

Drone attack death toll in Kharkiv up to 4

On the night of April 3-4, Russian forces launched Shahed drones at residential areas in Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district and one location in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Four bodies were recovered from the rubble of a two-story building, with their identification ongoing. Over 30 people sustained injuries.