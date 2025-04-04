Von Der Leyen Highlights Strategic Role Of Trans-Caspian Corridor At EU-Central Asia Summit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has underscored the growing geopolitical and economic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor during her remarks at the EU-Central Asia Summit, Azernews reports.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the corridor will serve as a crucial link in enhancing cooperation between Europe and the Central Asian region.

“In an increasingly fragmented world, the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor will strengthen relations between your countries (the five Central Asian states) and Europe. But infrastructure is not everything,” she stated.

The EC President also drew attention to the need for smoother border procedures across the region, noting,“Border crossings with both Central Asia and the South Caucasus countries are important for reaching the Black Sea.”

Additionally, von der Leyen addressed the long-standing issue of closed borders in the South Caucasus. She highlighted the potential regional impact of normalization, saying, "This will be a game-changer. This will bring Europe and Central Asia closer than ever before," in reference to the possible opening of borders between Armenia, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan after 30 years.

The summit highlighted the EU's deepening engagement with Central Asia and its emphasis on connectivity, regional cooperation, and long-term stability.