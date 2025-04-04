403
German Official Acclaims Kuwait's Aid For Needy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 4 (KUNA) -- A senior German official has expressed admiration of the State of Kuwait's leading role in aiding countries' development and providing humanitarian aid to the needy on the world stage.
Niles Allen, the Minister of State at the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, singled out the prime role of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in supporting nations and communities in need.
His remarks came in a statement issued, on Friday, by the State of Kuwait Embassy that also indicated that they were made during a meeting with the visiting Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah and the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled.
The German minister expressed Berlin's aspiration to broaden cooperation with Kuwait in the economic and development sectors, according to the embassy statement,
The meeting, held following the Third Global Disability Summit earlier this week, addressed means of boosting the mutual cooperation at the humanitarian and development levels as well as in the human rights sector.
Kuwait has for long years dispatched various forms of aid to limited income peoples, nations in crises, to those suffering from catastrophes or wars. (end)
anj
