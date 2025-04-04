New Appointment Boosts Family Law Expertise At Leading Isle Of Wight Firm

The appointment of Emma Lloyd as Family Legal Executive marks an exciting development in Glanvilles Damant's commitment to expanding their family law services.

ISLE OF WIGHT, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emma has longstanding ties to the firm, her first job was a receptionist and thereafter Legal Secretary at Glanvilles Damant between 1988 and 1995. Combined with her strong local connection to the Isle of Wight, this history uniquely positions her to help strengthen the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering trusted legal support to families across the island.

While she predominantly works with local clients, she also supports families across the UK through remote consultations.

With 22 years of experience as a Chartered Legal Executive, Emma brings a rich depth of knowledge and insight to the firm. Her expertise covers a wide spectrum of family matters, including prenuptial agreements, divorce, separation, financial arrangements, and child-related issues.

What sets Emma apart is her ability to simplify complex legal challenges with empathy and clarity, empowering clients to navigate sensitive issues with greater confidence.

Understanding that many clients face overlapping concerns within family law, Emma is highly capable at breaking each issue down and presenting a clear, structured overview. This approach allows her to work closely with families to create practical, personalised plans for the way forward.

Reflecting on what motivates her in the field of family law, Emma explains,“It can be deeply distressing for individuals seeking family legal support, but witnessing those challenges resolved and seeing lives move forward is what inspires me in this role.”

Commenting on Emma's recent move to the firm, Managing Partner, Raj Sangha, says,“We're delighted to welcome Emma, whose skills and experience are a perfect fit for the firm. Despite only joining just over 2 weeks ago, she has already made a strong impression across Glanvilles Damant, taking a collaborative approach with members across the full scope of our team at our office headquarters. Her depth of knowledge has quickly earned the respect of colleagues, who are keen to engage with her and draw on her expertise.”

Though Glanvilles Damant is rooted on a small island, the firm is substantial. It boasts a team of 41 members, and other departments-such as Wills and Probate-are already thriving. Building on this strong foundation, Emma aims to support the continued development of the Family Law department and broaden its client reach. This may involve mentoring in-house trainees or bringing in new talent from outside the firm to further enhance the team.

Reflecting on her appointment, Emma has said,“Having worked previously at the firm, back when it was just Glanvilles, I am delighted to be joining Glanvilles Damant in a real full-circle moment for me.

“I see Glanvilles Damant as a long-standing fixture on the Isle of Wight; an approachable and accessible firm known for its broad range of legal services. This new role is particularly exciting for me, as it offers up an opportunity to anchor myself as the go-to family law expert at the firm, whilst contributing to the continued growth of the family law team.

“I'm looking forward to working in a larger office, interacting and collaborating closely with colleagues across departments to provide clients with comprehensive, multi-disciplinary legal support where needed.

“Above all, the firm and I share a common goal: to enhance and grow the family law services we provide to our valued local community.”

