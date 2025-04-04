BJP Fields Gautham Rao For Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC Poll

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday named N. Gautham Rao as its candidate for the biennial election to the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) seat of Telangana Legislative Council.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP announced Gautham Rao's candidature for the election scheduled to be held on April 23.

Gautham Rao earlier served as the president of BJP's Hyderabad Central district.

Last month, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the MLC election. It issued a notification for the same on March 28.

April 4 is the last day for filing of nomination papers.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 7, and April 9 is the last date for withdrawal of papers. Polling will be held on April 23, and counting will take place on April 25.

The term of the present MLC, M. S. Prabhakar, ends on May 1 this year.

Sitting MLC Prabhakar was elected on a BRS ticket in the previous election but switched loyalties to the Congress party in July last year.

The ruling Congress is likely to back All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate for the MLC poll. The AIMIM, headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, has not yet announced its candidate.

The electorate for Hyderabad LAC consists of 110 voters, including corporators, MLAs, and MPs. The AIMIM has the majority with 49 votes, followed by the BRS with 25 and Congress with 14. The remaining voters belong to the BJP.

It is not clear if the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will field its candidate.

The BRS had also refrained from contesting the recent MLC elections from the Graduate and Teachers' constituencies, where the BJP secured two out of three seats.

Last month, five MLC vacancies from the MLA quota were filled unanimously. Three candidates of Congress and one each of its ally Communist Party of India (CPI) and BRS were elected unopposed.