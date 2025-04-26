Unprecedented Vote Out Triggers Panic In ‘MTV Roadies’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) The latest episode of the adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies', is set to see an unprecedented vote out session. This time, even one vote is enough to knock the contestant out of the show. With emotions running wild, alliances breaking, betrayals peaking and a task that'll test both brains and bluffing skills, this vote out is the moment of the season.

After the intense verbal war between Prince and Elvish, the camp wakes up to a fresh day, but the tension is still thick in the air. There's no breathing room as Rannvijay drops the next task, 'Bluff and Tuff'. And this one's got it all, strength, strategy, and a masterclass in manipulation.

In this task, the Roadies formed alliances, but with five gangs now in the mix and Gang Leaders still fuming from the last episode's showdowns, it's unclear who will ally and who will attack. Each alliance will choose seven performers, one powerhouse with strength, one brainiac to catch bluff and five bluffmasters. The physical battle begins with the hamster wheel, as two opposing strength players go head-to-head, dragging a giant cage towards their end.

Once reached, the intelligent contestant enters a pit where only instincts can guide them, because what lies beneath each bluffmaster could be immunity, Roadiums... or a penalty! The right calls here could shape the entire vote out that follows. The best performer walks away with a secret advantage for the vote-out.

The intense task will be followed by vote-outs. Amidst all the madness, comes a deeply emotional moment.

Neha said,“Guys I promised you we'll create history, so here we are! Yahan pe pichle 5 saalon se mai kaam kar rahi hoon, then I was not on 'MTV Roadies', so much happened in my life, I went and had personal growth, I came back and I was excited to be on the journey”.

The camp falls silent. Contestants are stunned. Rannvijay is moved. This isn't just a vote out. It's a culmination of journeys, emotions, and years of Roadies legacy.

'MTV Roadies' is available on MTV and JioHotstar.