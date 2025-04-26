Haryana Minister Visits Bandhwari Landfill Site In Gurugram To Review Civic Work

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 26 (IANS) Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel visited the waste management plant located at Bandhwari and reviewed the ongoing work in the plant on Saturday.

On this occasion, he also held a meeting with municipal officials and representatives of agencies doing waste management work.

During the meeting, the Minister gave clear instructions to further speed up the garbage disposal work and complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

He said that the state government is fully committed to cleanliness and environmental protection, and any kind of negligence in this direction will not be tolerated.

On this occasion, Gurugram Mayor Rajrani Malhotra, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, Additional Municipal Commissioner Mahavir Prasad, Additional Municipal Commissioner Y.S. Gupta, Joint Commissioner Sumit Kumar, Executive Engineer Nijesh Kumar, and other officials and representatives of agencies were also present.

The Minister took information from the officials about the functioning of the plant, the condition of the machines, and the current status of processing waste.

He said that the Bandhwari plant plays an important role in waste management of the region and there should not be any delay in its work.

He also directed all the concerned agencies to work in coordination and solve the challenges on priority.

"To maintain the clean image of a metropolis like Gurugram, any kind of negligence in waste management work will not be tolerated," he said.

He also asked to ensure that there is no compromise on the quality of work and state-of-the-art methods are used in waste.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has already prepared a plan to build a new drain to prevent the leachate seeping out from the Bandhwari landfill site to the Aravalli forests area.

Along with the construction of the drain, a boundary wall will also be prepared around the landfill, officials had said.

This drain and boundary wall is to be constructed by the corporation in front of the Bandhwari plant and along the government road of the village so that the poisonous water coming out of the garbage during the rainy season does not flow through Aravalli towards the village and the road.

This drain is to be constructed by the MCG at a cost of Rs 2.39 crore.