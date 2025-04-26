MSC CRUISES UNVEILS PREMIUM STAYCATIONS AT SEA WITH MSC EURIBIA's WINTER GULF SEASON

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Guests are invited to embark on a refined staycation this winter aboard MSC Euribia to discover the beauty of the Gulf region during the best season of the year.

3, 4- and 7-night itineraries on offer include dazzling highlights such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and other Arabian Gulf gems.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April 2025 – This winter, MSC Cruises is redefining the concept of the luxury staycation with the return of its iconic ship, MSC Euribia, to the Arabian Gulf. From November 2025, guests will be able to choose from 3, 4, or 7-night roundtrip cruises departing from Dubai and exploring the very best of the region, including Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Sir Bani Yas Island.

Crafted for travellers seeking premium, stress-free travel, these elegant itineraries offer a unique opportunity to enjoy a luxurious escape close to home, without the need for flights and complex planning. With everything available in one place, including gourmet dining, world-class entertainment, family-friendly activities, spa, shopping and more, MSC Euribia becomes part of the destination.

For those seeking ultimate exclusivity, the MSC Yacht Club offers a private sanctuary with 24-hour butler service, a dedicated restaurant and sundeck, priority access across the ship, and keycard-only areas. It's the perfect match for guests who value both privacy and personalised service, while still enjoying access to the ship's full array of amenities.

Angelo Capurro, Executive Director MSC Cruises commented“We're seeing growing demand from GCC travellers seeking a luxurious and effortless way to rediscover the beauty of their own region. MSC Euribia offers the ideal solution, combining the ease of all-in-one travel with the elegance and comfort of a world-class cruise. And for those looking for an elevated experience, the MSC Yacht Club delivers the utmost in exclusivity, privacy, and personalised service.”

Winter is the most beautiful time to cruise the Arabian Gulf, with mild temperatures, clear skies, and comfortable sea conditions to enjoy both city exploration and beach retreats.

Highlights from the Arabian Gulf MSC Euribia cruises include:

Dubai, UAE:

The journey starts in Dubai, the most happening hotspot of the UAE, where travellers will explore world-renowned landmarks, marvel at architectural wonders, and enjoy an endless array of luxury shopping, fine dining, and vibrant entertainment that make this iconic city a global favourite.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:

In the United Arab Emirates' dazzling capital, from the awe-inspiring Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to world-class attractions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi, guests can immerse themselves in art, heritage, and luxury alike.

Sir Bani Yas, UAE:

Guests can unwind on the serene shores of Sir Bani Yas Island, the largest natural island in the UAE, known for its pristine beaches and unique wildlife encounters. Exclusive to MSC Cruises on sailing days, the island features a nearly mile-long beach oasis reserved just for guests. Whether relaxing in the sun or exploring the Arabian Wildlife Park, home to some of the region's rarest free-roaming animals, Sir Bani Yas promises a day of discovery and tranquility.

Doha, Qatar:

Recognised as one of the new 7 Wonders Cities, Doha is a fast-growing and exciting destination. From the vibrant Souq Waqif to the rich Mushreib Museums or the stunning Katara Village, Doha offers an unparalleled cultural offering for guests to enjoy.

Manama, Bahrain:

The enchanting city of Manama invites guests to explore its rich heritage, bustling souks, and striking skyline. From the ancient Bahrain Fort and vibrant Bab Al Bahrain market to contemporary art galleries and luxury shopping, the capital offers a unique glimpse into the Kingdom's cultural depth and cosmopolitan charm.

MSC Euribia will depart for her first seasonal Gulf sailing on 8 November 2025 and offer from 3, to 4 and up to 7-night sailing available for booking now.

MSC World Europa will sail to the region in winter 2026–2027, offering itineraries including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar and reaffirming MSC Cruises long-term commitment to the Gulf cruise sector.

MSC Cruises' commitment to the Gulf region and its growing popularity as a premier cruise destination is further underscored by its presence at Arabian Travel Market this year with the brand's first-ever dedicated booth at the travel tradeshow.

About MSC Cruises:

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.