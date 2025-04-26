Jyotiraditya Scindia Hails PM Modi’S New Mantra Of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, April 26 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for creating jobs for the youth and giving the nation a new mantra of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'.

Speaking to reporters after distributing appointment letters for government jobs at a Rozgar Mela event, Scindia said that PM Modi has inspired us to dedicate ourselves to public service.

“In addition to 'Atithi Devo Bhava', the Prime Minister has made us dedicate ourselves to a new mission of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava',” he said.

It is a memorable day not just for the 51,236 youth who have got appointment letters today but also for those who have been infused with new energy by PM Modi, said Scindia.

The Union Minister said under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has taken big strides towards development and, in the coming years, it will take its due place on the global stage.

Scindia said each citizen will have to contribute to achieve that mission and today's event is also part of that objective.

Earlier, he handed over appointment letters to the youth at Rajmata Vijayraje Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Gwalior as part of the 15th edition of 'Rozgar Mela'. This programme was part of the larger event organised simultaneously at 47 places across the country.

Since its inception in October 2022, the Rozgar Mela has resulted in the appointment of over 10 lakh individuals to permanent government jobs.

A total of 75,000 letters were distributed in the first edition while 71,000 were handed out in the 14th edition in December 2024.

The initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to bridge employment gaps and empower the country's youth with meaningful opportunities.

Earlier, addressing the candidates, PM Modi also stated that the dedication of the candidates will accelerate India's progress towards becoming Viksit Bharat.

"With your new responsibilities, you now play a crucial part in strengthening India's economy, infrastructure, internal security, and the welfare of its people,” the Prime Minister said.

"The more dedicated you are, the faster we progress towards a Viksit Bharat," he added.