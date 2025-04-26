Paul Rudd Talks About Having A Regular Job Alongside His Acting Career

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) As the new Super Nintendo commercial reached the audience, Hollywood actor Paul Rudd looked back at the time when he collaborated with the gaming company for the first time in 1991.

During a conversation with People, Rudd shared that he did not feel like an A-lister even after being a part of "Clueless", four years later.

“I didn't really feel so famous," he said, adding that while he was working as an actor, he still had a regular job when he did this commercial.

“And then as it slowly started to, as I started getting more work, occasionally someone would say, 'Hey, Clueless!' or whatever. But it wasn't - nothing felt so different really." the 'Friends' actor added.

“And, you know, I think just the very nature of the time when there was no social media, there was no internet - everything just went by just a little bit slower,” Rudd added.

Paul also shared that he would do whatever kind of work he could get to fund his acting dreams throughout the 90s, including waiting tables and DJing at weddings and bar mitzvahs.

However, after the 90s, he rose to fame with movies like "Romeo + Juliet", "Avengers", and "Ghostbusters".

Calling working on the new Nintendo Switch 2 advertisement "fun", Paul said that it“felt like old times.”

Mimicking the '90s ad, Rudd went on,“When you decide to step up to this kind of play, this kind of fun, this kind of experience..."

Around a year before the ad was released, a clip from the 1991 advertisement went viral on social media, leaving netizens shocked to find Rudd in it.

"It was funny because some people sent it to me, and that's always something I enjoy myself - seeing actors in early commercials that they did," he revealed.