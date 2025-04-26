Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Should Be A Part Of India, Demands Shiv Sena UBT

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Shiv Sena UBT on Saturday launched a signature campaign demanding that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be a part of India. The party has displayed posters and banners near the railway stations and at various corners across Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

The signature campaign is being carried out to strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists from across the country.

“In protest against the terrorist attack on innocent Indian citizens in Pahalgam, Shiv Sena (UBT) party has been protesting at various places across Maharashtra for the past 2 days, condemning the Pakistanis who support the terrorists. The anger in the minds of the people, the feeling of revenge and the demand that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be a part of India were firmly expressed,” said the party leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray in a post on X.

He further said,“We stand firmly with the Government of India in this tragic situation that has befallen the country. We support whatever decision the Central Government takes against terrorism. Because now is the time to take revenge! The backbone of the Pakistan-backed terrorists must be broken now!”

Shiv Sena UBT on Friday in its mouthpiece Saamana editorial said the government should quickly take action considering the national interest and not engage in a campaign.“The Pahalgam attack is inhumane, but blaming this case on Hindu-Muslim conflict is even more inhumane. Our fight is with Pakistan and terrorist groups. If anyone wants to defame Indian Muslims and Kashmiri people in this fight, then it should be assumed that they do not want to solve the country's problems and want to politicise Pahalgam like Pulwama,” said the editorial.

It further added,“The country has not yet recovered from the shock of the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-five lakh tourists from all over the country reached Kashmir due to the propaganda that we have ended terrorism in Kashmir, and this happened without incident. There is a public outcry that every drop of blood and tears shed in Kashmir should be avenged, that justice should be done to Pakistan.”

Furthermore, the Shiv Sena UBT on Thursday in the Saamana editorial claimed that terrorism in Kashmir is not over yet, and the Kashmir policy has definitely failed during PM Modi's tenure.“This issue will not be resolved by threatening Pakistan. Such threats make PM Modi's devotees feel good. In Pahalgam, terrorists attacked the back of the 'fake saviours' of Hindus.”

It further alleged that PM Modi and other leaders are giving empty threats and warnings to Pakistan to enter their homes. In reality, terrorists are entering India by crossing the border and killing innocent Hindus. Kashmir is in turmoil under the BJP rule. What else will happen when an atmosphere of religious hatred is created in the entire country? It asked.