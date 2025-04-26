Anu Aggarwal Says 'Modi Has My Full Support' After The Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) 'Aashiqui' fame actress Anu Aggarwal believes that tragic incidents like the Pahalgam attack will continue to occur unless we decide to have love in our hearts.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Anu said, "I feel really sad, and I lend my full support to the people who have suffered and continue to suffer due to this terrorist attack."

Showing her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she stated "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that we would go to the ends of the earth if need be. Nobody will stay silent after such an incident."

"I have full support for Modi. I am sure he will take the correct action," Anu went on to show her faith in the PM.

When asked if the incident was a result of a security lapse, she told IANS, "Whenever such an incident takes place everyone wants to find out why and how it happened, but whatever happens has multiple reasons behind it. While some people are blaming it on the lapse of security, others are accusing the Muslim community, who have nothing to do with this. So, I would say one should introspect themselves first, and correct themselves."

Sharing her heartfelt message for the families of those who lost their loved ones in the terror attack, Anu shared, "Every hardship we face in our lives is to teach us a lesson. Instead of fueling hatred inside ourselves, we should think about how to come out of the situation. In my experience, positivity is a big healer."

On April 22, militants attacked the tourists, claiming around 26 lives in the Baisaran Valley of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. According to the reports, the terrorists segregated the tourists based on their faith and shot them dead after finding out their religion. The terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack.