Minister Of Interior Inspects HIA Security Procedures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has paid an inspection visit to Hamad International Airport (HIA). During the visit, His Excellency inspected the progress of the comprehensive expansion project taking place at the airport with the aim of meeting the growing travel demand, enhancing passenger experience and raising the efficiency of operational processes.

He was briefed on the airport's security procedures and the services provided to passengers, reflecting the commitment of the concerned authorities to ensuring the highest standards of security, safety, and service quality.