GAM Inaugurates BRT Route Connecting Amman, Madaba

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Tuesday announced the launch and operation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 105, linking Amman and Madaba.

According to a GAM statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, eight“modern” buses have been deployed on the new route, which starts at Prince Hamza Hospital in Amman's Tareq area and ends at Madaba Secondary School for Boys.

The service operates on a fixed schedule, offering 34 trips daily. Buses depart from Madaba starting at 6am and from Amman at 7am, with service continuing in both directions until 8pm.

A bus is scheduled to depart every 30 minutes in each direction, the statement said.

Within Amman, the buses will operate on the dedicated BRT lanes, while along Airport Road, they will run on the designated service lanes, avoiding regular traffic routes to ensure punctuality and efficiency.