US Congress Delegation Visits Petra City


2025-04-15 11:09:23
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from the US Congress visited Petra city on Tuesday to assess the progress of key development projects implemented by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) and funded by USAID.

The visit included a review of several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure and sustainability in Petra region.

Among the projects showcased were improved visitor flow and transportation systems within and around the archaeological reserve, as well as green growth tourism programmes designed to preserve cultural heritage and promote long-term tourism sustainability, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These efforts are part of a broader partnership formalised through a JD15 million grant agreement signed last year between the PDTRA and USAID to support a range of development projects across the Petra region.

Chief Commissioner of the PDTRA Fares Braizat stressed the significance of these projects in enhancing Petra's position as a“leading” global tourism destination.

He noted that the initiatives contribute to diversifying the local tourism offering, enhancing competitiveness, and enriching the visitor experience in the historic Rose City.

Braizat also expressed appreciation for USAID's continued support, underscoring the authority's commitment to advancing Petra's tourism sector through innovative services and infrastructure aligned with its status as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

