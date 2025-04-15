Prime Minister Holds High-Level Talks In Washington On Trade, Investment

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday continued his official visit to Washington with a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening Jordan's strategic partnership with the US and advancing economic cooperation.

Hassan met with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Lee Greer to discuss expanding trade, investment, and economic cooperation, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister described the meeting as“productive,” emphasising Jordan's commitment to deepening its economic ties with the US.

Hassan held talks with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Discussions focused on Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision and the Kingdom's recent financial and structural reforms to promote growth, resilience, and job creation.

Banga and Georgieva commended Jordan's reform trajectory and reaffirmed the World Bank and IMF's continued support for the Kingdom's development goals. They also welcomed ongoing efforts to attract investment and strengthen public-private sector cooperation.

Hassan is also scheduled to meet with several senior US officials during his visit, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Budget Director Russell Vought, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.