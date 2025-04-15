Authorities Foil Smuggling Of 650Kg Of Hashish At King Hussein Bridge
The Jordan Customs Department said that suspicions regarding the shipment prompted a detailed inspection, which uncovered the narcotics hidden inside the stones, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
A formal seizure report was filed as a preliminary step towards initiating legal proceedings against those involved, in accordance with procedures followed by the Anti-Narcotics Department.
The department reiterated its commitment to protecting the Kingdom's borders in cooperation with relevant security and regulatory bodies, underscoring its continued efforts to combat all forms of smuggling, particularly narcotics, due to their serious implications for Jordan's economic and social security.
