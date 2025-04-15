Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Authorities Foil Smuggling Of 650Kg Of Hashish At King Hussein Bridge

Authorities Foil Smuggling Of 650Kg Of Hashish At King Hussein Bridge


2025-04-15 11:09:20
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Authorities at the King Hussein Bridge Customs Centre, in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Department and other security agencies operating on-site, thwarted on Tuesday an attempt to smuggle 650 kilogrammes of hashish concealed within a shipment of construction stone bound for Jordan.

The Jordan Customs Department said that suspicions regarding the shipment prompted a detailed inspection, which uncovered the narcotics hidden inside the stones, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A formal seizure report was filed as a preliminary step towards initiating legal proceedings against those involved, in accordance with procedures followed by the Anti-Narcotics Department.

The department reiterated its commitment to protecting the Kingdom's borders in cooperation with relevant security and regulatory bodies, underscoring its continued efforts to combat all forms of smuggling, particularly narcotics, due to their serious implications for Jordan's economic and social security.

MENAFN15042025000028011005ID1109434816

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search