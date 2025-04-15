Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican Ambassador Presents Credentials

2025-04-15 11:09:24
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Majed Qatarneh on Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of the new ambassador of Mexico Jacob Prado González, as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

