Mexican Ambassador Presents Credentials
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Majed Qatarneh on Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of the new ambassador of Mexico Jacob Prado González, as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
