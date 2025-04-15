BJP Govt Steadfast To Fulfil Aspirations Of People: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised that the state government is steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the eight crore citizens of Rajasthan.

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of budget announcements for the financial year 2024–25 at his residence, the Chief Minister called for prompt and transparent execution of public welfare schemes outlined in the budget.

Sharma said that the budget reflects the government's core mission of inclusive development, and its successful execution on the ground is critical to realising the vision of Aapna Agrani Rajasthan and achieving the long-term goal of Developed Rajasthan 2047.

The Chief Minister warned that negligence in the execution of development works and schemes would not be tolerated. He instructed officials to take the strictest action against any officer or contractor found guilty of delays or misconduct. Timely land allotment for development projects was also emphasised as a key priority.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to ensuring adequate drinking water for citizens and irrigation for farmers, Sharma directed officials of the Public Health Engineering Department to expedite works under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrit 2.0.

He instructed for daily progress reviews and consistent monitoring of major water supply and irrigation projects. The Chief Minister urged departments to ensure better coordination in laying drinking water pipelines and sewer lines, to avoid repeated road damage and revenue loss.

He instructed immediate repair of affected roads and directed all District Collectors to monitor the situation daily.

Additionally, he highlighted the Central government's 'Call Before You Dig' app, encouraging its maximum use to prevent infrastructure damage and ensure timely repairs.

Sharma also called for the rapid development of the Rajasthan Petro Zone near the Pachpadra Refinery (Balotra). Envisioned as a modern industrial hub, the zone will support downstream petrochemical industries. He emphasised the creation of world-class infrastructure, including a robust road network.

The Chief Minister also provided directions regarding the development of the proposed Rajasthan Mandapam in Jaipur. While reviewing the Energy Department's budget announcements, the Chief Minister directed officials to finalise rates for electricity-related services to benefit the common man.

He also instructed them to accelerate pump storage projects and release an incentive package for the establishment of a model solar village in each district, thereby enhancing the state's energy capacity and sustainability.

Highlighting healthcare as a critical sector, Sharma stated that the government is committed to developing a robust medical system, extending from urban centres to remote villages. He directed the Medical and Health Department to expedite all pending health-related budget announcements.

The Chief Minister also reviewed pending budgetary commitments of key departments, including Urban Development, Local Self Governance, Water Resources, Irrigated Area Development, Sports and Youth Affairs, Tourism, and the Finance Department. He instructed officials to accelerate work and ensure visible progress in these sectors.