Tech9logy Creators Proudly Unveils Migso: A Powerful Salesforce App
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Faridabad, India, March 27, 2025 – Today marks a memorable day as we go live on Salesforce AppExchange with our newly developed Salesforce App – migSO. It is a 100% native Salesforce app that empowers admins to seamlessly Clone, Export, and Manage Salesforce metadata in a single platform.
The user-friendly design makes migSO a robust Salesforce App combining distinct functionality and uncompromised reliability. This leads to 99% accuracy in the metadata migration process with zero downtime.
Manage Your Metadata like a Pro with a Powerful Salesforce App - migSO!
The launch of migSO reflects our dedication to developing practical and innovative Salesforce solutions.“We are thrilled to announce migSO to the Salesforce community to ease metadata operations and maximize their productivity. We aim to simplify complex metadata processes, ensuring developers have the smartest app,” said Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO at Tech9logy Creators.
By providing a cutting-edge app that speeds up metadata migration and smoothly integrates with Salesforce, migSO exemplifies this goal and guarantees that our clients maintain their agility in today's fast-paced market. Clearly, migSO Salesforce App is Now Available on AppExchange. showcases our devotion to innovation in Salesforce.
For further details about migSO, please visit migSO.
About Tech9logy Creators:
Tech9logy Creators is a registered Salesforce consulting and ISV partner worldwide. With over 11 years of experience, the company delivers Salesforce solutions tailored to client expectations. Our dedicated team of certified Salesforce developers provides exceptional services to empower businesses worldwide. Our mission is to offer next-level solutions to help enterprises reap astonishing results.
