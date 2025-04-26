20 Injured In Steam Boiler Explosion In Company In Noida's Sector-63

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 26 (IANS) At least 20 employees were injured in a boiler blast accident that occurred on Saturday at the Windsor Company located in Noida's Sector-63, officials said.

According to the police, of the 20 injured, eight -- Sachin (18), Kuldeep (21), Ravikant (25), Akash (20), Mohit (19), Alam (29), Prakash (52) and Seema (42) -- were admitted to a private hospital in Sector-71.

The remaining 12 -- Pankaj (26), Manoj Paswan (35), Sunita (40), Asha Rani (27), Bhumi (19), Kalp Singh (19), Pramod (38), Rajneesh (18), Lokesh (19), Satendra (35), Pushpendra (27) and Atul (30) -- were taken to another private hospital in Sector-63.

Authorities confirmed that none of the injuries are serious, and all the injured employees are reported to be in stable condition. No burn injuries or cases of arson have been reported in connection with the explosion.

A steam boiler installed in the company premises for pressing clothes suddenly exploded, causing panic in the entire area. Due to the explosion, the glass of the company building shattered and many employees were injured.

Police officers and fire brigade teams rushed to the site immediately after the incident and brought the situation under control.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida stated that although no fire broke out following the blast, the premises were thoroughly inspected as a precaution.

"The structural integrity of the building remains intact. We have instructed the company management to strictly adhere to safety protocols," he said.

He further added that the priority was to ensure the safety of all personnel present, and that relief and rescue operations were completed swiftly.

The company has been directed to strengthen its fire safety measures.

Initial investigations suggest that a technical fault might have led to the boiler explosion. However, the exact cause will be determined after a detailed inquiry.

The firm employs a large number of workers, and officials noted that the consequences could have been far more serious had the incident been more severe.

The administration has emphasised that the company must ensure timely maintenance and strict compliance with all technical and safety standards to prevent such accidents in the future.