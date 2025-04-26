Alan Walker, A.R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal To Serenade Audience At WAVES 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) The upcoming first edition of the WAVES Summit 2025, will see the likes of musicians like Alan Walker, King, A.R. Rahman, and Shreya Ghoshal to wooing the attendees with their live performances.

The event will be held from May 1 to May 4 in Mumbai, and carries the visionary theme: "Leverage to Create in India”. It will bring together key stakeholders shaping the future of India's creative economy. It will feature leading voices from across the sector, from creators and studios to policymakers and investors, united by a vision to shape the future of India's creative economy.

In addition to its industry-focused programming, the summit will feature a spectacular cultural showcase highlighting India's vibrant musical and artistic legacy.

The grand opening ceremony will feature a stunning 50-piece orchestra led by the legendary M.M. Keeravaani, setting the stage for an immersive celebration of creativity.

In a tribute to Indian folk music, Shantanu Moitra will lead a heartfelt performance featuring acclaimed singers like Shaan, Papon, and more, at NMAC.

Adding to the star power, Shankar Mahadevan has curated an extraordinary lineup including Shivam Mahadevan, Ajay-Atul, A.R. Rahman, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, showcasing his most iconic compositions across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and other languages.

As part of the Culturals program, India's vast and vibrant cultural heritage will be showcased through folk dances, martial arts, drumming, and traditional masked performances. Each segment will be regionally categorized to reflect the country's diverse artistic roots.

The events of grand scale will be blended with international performances curated by various embassies, along with expert interactions at the NMACC Grand Theatre, Studio Theatre, and Jasmine Halls. The schedule of performances is available on the WAVES website.