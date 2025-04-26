403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Chief Denounces Gaza Aid Blockade as Crisis Escalates
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, sounded the alarm on Friday about the escalating crisis in Gaza, describing it as an “awful and grim moment” as vital food and medical supplies run dangerously low. Despite enough aid being available to feed a million people, food stocks in the region are depleted, and aid trucks remain blocked from entering.
Tedros stated on X that 16 WHO trucks filled with medical supplies are waiting for access but remain stuck, unable to reach those in desperate need. “This aid blockade must end. Lives depend on it,” he stressed.
The World Food Programme also confirmed that its food supplies in Gaza have been exhausted, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.
Since the conflict intensified in October 2023, Gaza has been subjected to severe restrictions on humanitarian aid, with global organizations urging for an uninterrupted flow of assistance. On March 18, Israel resumed its assault on Gaza, breaking a ceasefire deal from January. The ongoing violence has resulted in over 51,400 Palestinian deaths, the majority of them women and children.
Tedros stated on X that 16 WHO trucks filled with medical supplies are waiting for access but remain stuck, unable to reach those in desperate need. “This aid blockade must end. Lives depend on it,” he stressed.
The World Food Programme also confirmed that its food supplies in Gaza have been exhausted, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.
Since the conflict intensified in October 2023, Gaza has been subjected to severe restrictions on humanitarian aid, with global organizations urging for an uninterrupted flow of assistance. On March 18, Israel resumed its assault on Gaza, breaking a ceasefire deal from January. The ongoing violence has resulted in over 51,400 Palestinian deaths, the majority of them women and children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment