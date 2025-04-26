Pakistani FM Discusses Regional Tensions With Saudi, Iranian Counterparts
In his call with Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Dar discussed regional security dynamics, and stressed the importance of unity and cooperation among Muslim countries, in addressing shared challenges.
Dar reiterated Pakistan's firm support for peace and stability in the region, emphasising that, diplomatic engagement remains the most viable path to resolving tensions.
In a separate phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Dar appreciated Iran's constructive role in efforts to ease regional tensions, the statement said.– NNN-APP
