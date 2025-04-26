St Peter's Basilica Bells Toll Ahead Of Pope Funeral

Vatican City: The bells of St Peter's Basilica tolled Saturday ahead of Pope Francis's funeral, as dignitaries took their seats in the piazza following individual moments of prayer in front of his coffin. Some 100,000 people packing the streets around the basilica followed the scene on big screens while helicopters and drones flew overhead.

