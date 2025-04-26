403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says He Told Netanyahu to 'be good to Gaza'
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump stated on Friday that he had advised Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the week to treat the "suffering" civilians in the blockaded Gaza Strip with compassion.
When questioned about the topic of humanitarian aid—blocked by Israel for more than seven weeks—Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, said he told Netanyahu during a phone discussion on Tuesday that "you've got to be good to Gaza."
"Those people are suffering. We got to be good to Gaza. We're going to take care of that," Trump said. "There's a very big need for medicine, food and medicine, and we're taking care of it."
When asked if the U.S. government was encouraging Israel to permit the entry of essential supplies like food and medicine, Trump responded, "We are."
Earlier the same day, the World Food Program (WFP) revealed that it had "depleted all food stocks" for Gaza families, due to Israeli border closures since March 2.
The organization warned that its community kitchens—crucial in providing half the population with just 25 percent of daily nutritional needs—would completely run out of resources in a matter of days.
The UN body reported that all 25 bakeries it had funded were shut down on March 31 after exhausting their wheat flour and cooking fuel.
Food packages given to households were also finished that same week. The WFP issued a warning about a "severe lack of safe water and fuel for cooking – forcing people to scavenge for items to burn to cook a meal.”
When questioned about the topic of humanitarian aid—blocked by Israel for more than seven weeks—Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, said he told Netanyahu during a phone discussion on Tuesday that "you've got to be good to Gaza."
"Those people are suffering. We got to be good to Gaza. We're going to take care of that," Trump said. "There's a very big need for medicine, food and medicine, and we're taking care of it."
When asked if the U.S. government was encouraging Israel to permit the entry of essential supplies like food and medicine, Trump responded, "We are."
Earlier the same day, the World Food Program (WFP) revealed that it had "depleted all food stocks" for Gaza families, due to Israeli border closures since March 2.
The organization warned that its community kitchens—crucial in providing half the population with just 25 percent of daily nutritional needs—would completely run out of resources in a matter of days.
The UN body reported that all 25 bakeries it had funded were shut down on March 31 after exhausting their wheat flour and cooking fuel.
Food packages given to households were also finished that same week. The WFP issued a warning about a "severe lack of safe water and fuel for cooking – forcing people to scavenge for items to burn to cook a meal.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment