403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Removal of Syrian President Bashar Assad opens new, uncertain chapter in Syria's prolonged conflict
(MENAFN) The removal of Syrian President Bashar Assad has opened a new and uncertain chapter in Syria's prolonged conflict, raising serious concerns about the country’s future stability and the regional balance of power.
Key questions remain unanswered: Were the rebels who toppled Assad supported by foreign powers? What does this shift mean for Russia, a long-time ally of the former regime? And will the resulting power vacuum empower extremist groups?
It’s becoming clear that the current situation aligns with the strategic interests of the U.S. and Israel. Assad was a vital ally of Russia and a central figure in the so-called Axis of Resistance opposing Israeli influence. His fall marks a significant loss for Moscow and shifts the regional dynamics in favor of Western-aligned powers.
However, replacing a government is far easier than rebuilding a nation. Historically, Western countries have supported various grassroots or radical groups—from democratic movements to Islamist militias—for their own geopolitical ends. It appears likely that the offensive led by Islamist radicals that ultimately brought down Assad may have benefited from indirect Western support.
Despite only recently confirming contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—a rebranded version of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Nusra Front—the U.S. had reportedly assisted opposition forces during critical battles in areas like Deir Ezzor. American media and political language have often softened descriptions of HTS, referring to them as "rebels" rather than the sanctioned terrorist group they are, signaling a possible shift in U.S. alignment.
These developments suggest a pattern in the final months of the Biden administration, seemingly eager to reshape foreign policy before leaving office in January 2025. From authorizing missile strikes on Russian targets to unrest in Georgia and Assad’s fall, the signs point to a broader strategic push.
The hope remains that Washington will avoid repeating past mistakes seen in Afghanistan and Iraq, where U.S. interventions ultimately empowered extremist factions. Interestingly, despite the regime’s collapse, Syrian government institutions have continued to operate. Islamist leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani has publicly advocated for moving away from purging rivals and focusing instead on rebuilding the nation, offering a small measure of cautious optimism amid the chaos.
Key questions remain unanswered: Were the rebels who toppled Assad supported by foreign powers? What does this shift mean for Russia, a long-time ally of the former regime? And will the resulting power vacuum empower extremist groups?
It’s becoming clear that the current situation aligns with the strategic interests of the U.S. and Israel. Assad was a vital ally of Russia and a central figure in the so-called Axis of Resistance opposing Israeli influence. His fall marks a significant loss for Moscow and shifts the regional dynamics in favor of Western-aligned powers.
However, replacing a government is far easier than rebuilding a nation. Historically, Western countries have supported various grassroots or radical groups—from democratic movements to Islamist militias—for their own geopolitical ends. It appears likely that the offensive led by Islamist radicals that ultimately brought down Assad may have benefited from indirect Western support.
Despite only recently confirming contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—a rebranded version of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Nusra Front—the U.S. had reportedly assisted opposition forces during critical battles in areas like Deir Ezzor. American media and political language have often softened descriptions of HTS, referring to them as "rebels" rather than the sanctioned terrorist group they are, signaling a possible shift in U.S. alignment.
These developments suggest a pattern in the final months of the Biden administration, seemingly eager to reshape foreign policy before leaving office in January 2025. From authorizing missile strikes on Russian targets to unrest in Georgia and Assad’s fall, the signs point to a broader strategic push.
The hope remains that Washington will avoid repeating past mistakes seen in Afghanistan and Iraq, where U.S. interventions ultimately empowered extremist factions. Interestingly, despite the regime’s collapse, Syrian government institutions have continued to operate. Islamist leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani has publicly advocated for moving away from purging rivals and focusing instead on rebuilding the nation, offering a small measure of cautious optimism amid the chaos.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment