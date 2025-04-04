Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Advocate Among Three Arrested In Jammu Jewellery Shop Robbery

Advocate Among Three Arrested In Jammu Jewellery Shop Robbery


2025-04-04 12:04:42
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Three people, including an advocate, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a broad daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Greater Kailash area of Jammu city, police said on Thursday.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they were inspired by a gold heist in Delhi's Samaypur Badli in 2023, they said.

The arrested persons include the alleged mastermind, advocate Rahul Sharma, a resident of Lower Kana, Bishnah. The other two accused were identified as Sunil Sharma (26) and Tushar Kumar (22) who carried out the robbery, police said.

“Police have successfully solved the sensational Greater Kailash jewellery shop robbery case, bringing the culprits to justice. Three persons, including an advocate, have been arrested,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh told reporters.

According to police, on February 1, two armed robbers entered Anand Jewellers in Greater Kailash and held the lone woman shop owner at knifepoint. The robbers then looted gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees, besides a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Read Also Burglars Loot Six Shops In J&K's Poonch Thieves Attempt To Loot ATM In South Kashmir's Kulgam, Cash Safe

A case was registered at Gangyal police station and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP(city south) was formed, the Jammu SSP said. Their technology-driven and intelligence-based efforts led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused, he said.

Police have also recovered some stolen gold jewellery from the accused.

They also advised shopkeepers to limit the display of valuable jewellery and report any suspicious activity by dialling 100 or informing the nearest police station.

“This case sends a strong message - crime will not be tolerated, and offenders will be brought to justice,” a police official said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN04042025000215011059ID1109389464

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search