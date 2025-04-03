Residential Building Ablaze After Shahed Strike In Kharkiv
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“We have preliminary information about two strikes on the city with Shaheds, in particular on the Novobavarskyi district,” he wrote.Read also: Blasts in Kharkiv amid Russian drone attack
Terekhov soon added:“An apartment building in the Novobavarskyi district was hit”.
According to early reports, there are victims.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a woman was injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on Thursday evening.
