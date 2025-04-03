Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Residential Building Ablaze After Shahed Strike In Kharkiv

2025-04-03 07:10:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with Shahed drones, causing a fire at one of the impact sites.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“We have preliminary information about two strikes on the city with Shaheds, in particular on the Novobavarskyi district,” he wrote.

Read also: Blasts in Kharkiv amid Russian drone attack

Terekhov soon added:“An apartment building in the Novobavarskyi district was hit”.

According to early reports, there are victims.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a woman was injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on Thursday evening.

