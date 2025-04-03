Residential Building Ablaze After Shahed Strike In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with Shahed drones, causing a fire at one of the impact sites.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“We have preliminary information about two strikes on the city with Shaheds, in particular on the Novobavarskyi district,” he wrote.

Blasts inamid Russian drone attack

Terekhov soon added:“An apartment building in the Novobavarskyi district was hit”.

According to early reports, there are victims.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a woman was injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on Thursday evening.