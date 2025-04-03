Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AAR Completes Sale Of Landing Gear Overhaul Business


2025-04-03 04:16:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that it has completed the divestiture of its non-core Landing Gear Overhaul business to GA Telesis for $51 million.

On December 20, 2024, AAR announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to divest the business as part of the Company's strategic plan to optimize its portfolio by investing in core functions that will accelerate its targeted growth and margin expansion initiatives.

"The divestiture of our Landing Gear Overhaul business is another step to enhance our portfolio and focus on growing our core aviation aftermarket services," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "I want to thank our Landing Gear team for their many contributions to AAR over the years and wish them and GA Telesis success in the future."

For more information on AAR, visit aarcorp .

About AAR
 AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .

About GA Telesis
GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis EcosystemTM is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services. GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future business opportunities and conditions, as well as anticipated benefits of the divestiture by AAR CORP. (the "Company") of the Company's Landing Gear Overhaul business (the "Divestiture"). Such statements are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect management's expectations about future conditions. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could,'' "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, risks associated with the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Divestiture as rapidly or to the extent anticipated; the effect of the Divestiture on the Company's operating results and business generally; and other factors that could affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as the Company's other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and the anticipated benefits of the Divestiture may not be realized. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:
Media Team
+1-630-227-5100
[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

