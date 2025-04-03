The Bahamas Launches “A Lifetime Of Islands” Ad Campaign To Spread Word Of Vast Visitor Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rock legend Lenny Kravitz tapped to drive the message“It's not one island. It's a lifetime of them.,”

NASSAU, The Bahamas, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A refreshed multi-channel tourism advertising campaign titled“A Lifetime of Islands” made its debut with the unveiling of a stunning, five-panel billboard in the heart of Times Square in New York City this month and will run through the end of April. The heart and soul of the campaign is a series of five 30-second television commercials featuring Kravitz, who enthusiastically expresses his affection for The Bahamas and celebrates his Bahamian roots by being part of the tourism-building effort.

The campaign was conceived to portray The Bahamas as a paradise of 700 islands and cays including 16 major populated islands, each with its own identity, culture and experiences.“A Lifetime of Islands” spotlights rock legend Lenny Kravitz and his anthemic hit Fly Away, with the tagline“It's not one island. It's a lifetime of them” driving the message that the destination is more than a single travel location, it's a place of discovers over a lifetime of visits.

“The multiple islands of The Bahamas is an extraordinary destination for travel, and we are excited to tell the story of our islands across media channels that connect with the audiences we seek to attract,” said Hon. I Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.“With arrivals setting new records, we want to keep up the momentum by spreading the word of the wonders of The Bahamas.”

Along with the five (5) panel digital billboards in Times Square, the media buy also includes a wallscape along Interstate 95 in downtown Miami, full page advertisements in Architectural Digest and Time magazines and engaging video spots adapted for linear and CTV and social postings.

There are five (5) versions of the video spots featuring the“Lifetime of Islands” theme. The spots will be featured on linear and connected TV in major feeder markets including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago and Houston, as well as in Toronto and Montreal, Canada. Short-form adaptations of“A Lifetime of Islands” will appear on social media channels including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

“A Lifetime of Islands' is an invitation to discover the depth and diversity of The Islands of The Bahamas. From the iconic pink sands of Harbour Island to the blue holes of Andros, each island offers something distinct - and together, they create an experience that keeps visitors coming back time and again. This campaign reflects our commitment to amplifying the full story of The Bahamas - one that spans across our islands and continues to unfold with every journey.” said Latia Duncombe, Director General at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

“A Lifetime of Islands” arrives as tourism in The Bahamas continues to grow. In 2024, the island nation welcomed a record 11.22 million international visitors, according to The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. That's a jump of 16.2 percent over the 9.65 million visitors the country hosted in 2023.

