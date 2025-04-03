403
Dollarama, TMX At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $172.46 Thursday. Dollarama reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. Fourth-quarter EBITDA increased by 19.9% to $670 .1 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 35.6%, compared to 34.1%. Full year EBITDA increased by 14.0% to $2,121.8 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 33.1%, compared to 31.7%.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $53.19 Thursday. TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, the evening of Monday, May 5. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6.
ATCO Ltd. (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $50.87 Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $37.82 Thursday. No news stories today.
Emera Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $61.90 Thursday. No news stories today.
Fortis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.64 Thursday. No news stories today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $50.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $207.32 Thursday. No news stories today.
