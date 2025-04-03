403
Kuwaiti, UN Officials Discuss Human Rights Coop
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah met Manager of the Technical Secretariat of the Global Disability Fund (GDF) Ola Abul-Ghaib on the fringes of the third Global Disability Summit (GDS) in Berlin on Thursday.
The meeting focused on cooperation between Kuwait and the UN agency in the field of human rights, particularly the rights of people with disabilities (PWDs), Ambassador Jawaher told KUNA.
"We have also discussed the initiatives and programs aiming to improve the PWDs' access to social services," she noted.
On her part, Abul-Ghaib appreciated Kuwait's outstanding contributions, notably those of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) to social development worldwide.
The two-day GDS will come to a close later today.
Founded in 2011, the GDF - formerly the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD) - is a unique partnership that brings together UN entities, governments, OPDs and broader civil society to advance the rights of persons with disabilities around the world. (end)
