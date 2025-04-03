Zelensky Visits Yahidne In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, where Russian forces held all residents in the basement of a school for nearly a month in 2022.

Zelensky shared details of his visit on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I came to support the people in Yahidne... I visited the school where the Russians held all the residents for almost a month. It was one of the most cynical Russian crimes of this war-a crime against people and everything human and humane,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that significant rebuilding and restoration efforts have taken place in Yahidne.







































"We are also working on memorializing the experiences that people, unfortunately, had to endure. None of us will ever forget or forgive Russia for what it has done," the President emphasized.

As reported, Zelensky visited Dnipro the previous day. During his visit, he inspected a hospital where defenders are recovering from injuries, met with veterans united by the Titans initiative, and held discussions with local entrepreneurs.

Photo credit: President's Office