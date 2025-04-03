ECHR Condemns Swiss Failure To Protect Woman From Violence
-
Deutsch
de
EGMR verurteilt Schweiz wegen fehlendem Schutz für Frau vor Gewalt
Original
Read more: EGMR verurteilt Schweiz wegen fehlendem Schutz für Frau vor Gewal
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The man was convicted of rape and murder in 1995. In 2007, he abducted the victim, raped and abused her. His victim knew nothing of her partner's previous acts of violence.
In its decision, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stated that the authorities as a whole had not taken the necessary steps to inform and protect the woman.
The violent man's family doctor, who was consulted by the woman, merely advised the woman to separate. The doctor did inform the police. However, the police did not take any official steps.
Only one police officer urged the woman on her own initiative to leave her partner because he was dangerous. However, he did not give her any details about his past. (Decision number 56114/18)More More Volunteer network supports migrant women affected by violence
This content was published on Nov 29, 2024 A foundation in western Switzerland has set up a network of trained volunteers to help migrant women who experience domestic violence.Read more: Volunteer network supports migrant women affected by violenc
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment