ECHR Condemns Swiss Failure To Protect Woman From Violence

Deutsch de EGMR verurteilt Schweiz wegen fehlendem Schutz für Frau vor Gewalt Original Read more: EGMR verurteilt Schweiz wegen fehlendem Schutz für Frau vor Gewal

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland did not provide a woman with sufficient protection against her partner who had been violent in the past, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 14:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The man was convicted of rape and murder in 1995. In 2007, he abducted the victim, raped and abused her. His victim knew nothing of her partner's previous acts of violence.

In its decision, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stated that the authorities as a whole had not taken the necessary steps to inform and protect the woman.

The violent man's family doctor, who was consulted by the woman, merely advised the woman to separate. The doctor did inform the police. However, the police did not take any official steps.

Only one police officer urged the woman on her own initiative to leave her partner because he was dangerous. However, he did not give her any details about his past. (Decision number 56114/18)

More More Volunteer network supports migrant women affected by violence

This content was published on Nov 29, 2024 A foundation in western Switzerland has set up a network of trained volunteers to help migrant women who experience domestic violence.

Read more: Volunteer network supports migrant women affected by violenc