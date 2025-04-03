Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Raids On Five Syrian Areas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Israeli raids that targeted five areas in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, and wounded dozens of civilians and military personnel, considering them a blatant attack on Syria's sovereignty and unity and a flagrant violation of international law.

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to take urgent action to compel Israel to comply with international laws and norms and stop the repeated attacks on Syrian territory, thus preventing further escalation and tension in the region.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as the aspirations of its brotherly people for security and stability.