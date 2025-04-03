Duke's Mayonnaise Teams Up With Chef Mason Hereford For Launch Of Limited-Edition Kitchen Tools

RICHMOND, Va., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned chef Mason Hereford – best known as the genius behind the beloved New Orlean's sandwich joint Turkey and the Wolf – is bringing his love of Duke's Mayo to home kitchens everywhere with the launch of their limited-edition kitchen tools. The two-piece collection that launched today includes a Duke's Mayo and Turkey and the Wolf co-branded deviled egg tray and mayo spatula, just in time for the upcoming Easter holiday and spring/summer entertaining.

Duke's Mayo and Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf have launched a collection of kitchen tools, including a spatula and a deviled egg tray. Photo credit: Justin Chesney.

Duke's Mayo x Turkey and the Wolf "Cracking Shells and Raising Hell" deviled egg tray. Photo credit: Justin Chesney.

Duke's Mayo and Turkey and the Wolf mayo spatula. Photo credit: Justin Chesney.

For years, acclaimed chef and restaurateur Mason Hereford has been vocal about his profound love for Duke's as his go-to mayo in all of his inventive culinary creations. Mason's love for the brand goes so deep that he also rocks a tattoo on his arm of Winnie the Pooh guzzling a jar of Duke's Mayo in place of his usual jar of honey. Additionally, Mason features the brand extensively throughout his popular NOLA restaurants and in his cookbook, Flavor Trippin' in New Orleans. The collaboration is an exciting evolution for the two like-minded partners, who have previously joined forces for smaller projects like Duke's 'House of Twang' -- a series spotlighting the gritty inner workings of iconic southern restaurants – featuring Mason and his Turkey and the Wolf team.

"This collab has been a longtime coming," said Hereford. "Duke's is not just my go-to mayo, it's an essential ingredient in my kitchen. As a standalone, I slather it on tomato sandwiches and dip my french fries in it, but I also use it as the base to a ton of sauces and classic dishes like deviled eggs. Duke's is simply superior when it comes to mayo. We've talked about working on a cookware collection for a while now, and I'm excited that we can finally share it with the world."

The Duke's Mayo x Mason Hereford Limited-Edition Collection:



Deviled Egg Tray: Featuring a two-toned, speckled melamine design, this tray is perfect for showcasing those creamy, perfectly dressed deviled eggs – just in time for spring and summer holidays when deviled eggs are on the brain and being whipped up for every gathering and backyard BBQ. $34.99. Spatula: The silicone spatula with a polypropylene handle is crafted to spread, scrape, and serve with ease, making it the perfect companion for your Duke's-laden dishes. $19.99.

The partnership between Duke's Mayonnaise and Mason Hereford is rooted in their shared commitment to authenticity, tradition and a love for delivering bold, uncompromising flavors. For Duke's, this collection is a celebration of the deep, long-lasting relationships they've cultivated with chefs like Mason, who feature the mayonnaise on their menus and in their kitchens all over the country. The spatula and deviled egg tray are a nod to these culinary connections, blending tradition with a fresh, bold approach to entertaining and cooking.

"Mason's the perfect partner for this collab – he aligns with our brand so well," said Rebecca Lupesco, Marketing Director of Duke's Mayonnaise. "We're both about pushing the boundaries with products and recipes that speak to people who care about quality and creativity. He's been an avid Duke's supporter for years now, so teaming up for a fun collection like this felt like a no-brainer."

The limited-edition collection is now available exclusively at . To learn more about the collection and Duke's Mayo, follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram and X .

About Duke's Mayonnai se

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl.

About Mason Hereford

Mason Hereford is a celebrated figure in New Orleans' vibrant food scene, known for his inventive take on classic dishes and his influence on the city's culinary culture. He is the renowned chef-owner of the acclaimed Turkey and the Wolf, a counter-service only joint that Food & Wine and Esquire listed as one of the best restaurants of the decade, and Bon Appetit named as the Best New Restaurant in America in 2017. He also owns Molly's Rise and Shine, a breakfast spot nearby that Food & Wine named one of the ten Best New Restaurants in America in 2020. His cookbook, Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin' in New Orleans, became a New York Times Bestseller. Mason partnered with the co-chef of Turkey and the Wolf, Philip Cenac, and his wife, Lauren Agudo to open the 80s-themed hotspot Hungry Eyes in 2023. In 2024, Mason and partner Nate Barfield opened a modern meat and three restaurant, Hot Stuff. Mason has received two James Beard Award nominations: one for Best Chef Southeast in 2019 and 2020, and one for his cookbook in 2023.

SOURCE Duke's Mayonnaise

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED