Pb5star Kicks-Off In Austin In Partnership With Karavel Launching Into Pickleball

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Experience an exciting day of pickleball play and community fueled by the best performance gear, learning, and celebration during the exclusive launch event

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready, Austin! PB5star , the premier pickleball footwear , apparel, and gear brand, and Karavel , the legendary athletic shoe retailer in Austin, have combined forces to throw an electrifying pickleball launch event. Join the fun on Saturday, April 12th, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the vibrant Karavel Austin store on 1011 W. Anderson Lane.

Dive headfirst into the camaraderie of pickleball as Karavel becomes the exclusive Austin retailer for PB5star's cutting-edge pickleball footwear. The spotlight is on the PB5 Court2, a shoe that was created with 30 years of biomechanical brilliance, ensuring that you look incredible and play with unmatched confidence. Pickleball players of all levels and enthusiasm can come and experience for themselves the difference that PB5star gear can make on the court.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

- FREE Shoe Drawing & Gifts with Purchase: Attendees will have the chance to win PB5star shoes and receive exclusive gifts with their purchase (while supplies last).

- Practice Court & Demonstrations and Free Lesson Prizes: Try out your new gear on our practice court with guidance from local pro coaches like Leslie Roberts, Luke Owens, and Tuan Nguyen, along with experts JC Shakespeare and Dr. Mark Denesha, who will offer their wisdom on techniques and strategies. Plus a raffle includes a chance to win FREE lessons granted by each coach and even a PT session prize.

- Expert Talks on the Hour: Increase your skills and knowledge with discussions led by our seasoned pickleball veterans and shoe experts.

- Delicious Refreshments: Delight your taste buds with Thundercloud subs and Athletic Brewing beverages.

- Score Bonus Points: Receive 50 bonus points with the Karavel Perfect Pair Rewards by simply checking in.

“PB5star's and Karavel's partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and individualized service,” says PB5star's Steven Greenstein.“This launch party is a celebration of that dedication and also of Austin's vibrant pickleball community whose passion for the game is inspiring.”

Join us on April 12th and discover, engage, and prepare for your pickleball life with PB5star and Karavel.

ABOUT KARAVEL

Karavel was founded in 1937 in Austin, TX by two close friends, Bob Karotkin and Irving Ravel (Kar+Ravel = Karavel). Today, Karavel is still owned and operated by Rick Ravel, son of Irving, keeping Karavel committed to local family ownership and values. Over the years, Karavel expanded into multiple locations, a full offering of mens, womens, and athletic shoes, and certified orthopedic shoe customizations and services. The company recently launched a new run division, and has plans to grow into the pickleball market, and expand their medical services offerings this year.

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a premier pickleball footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic experience to create stellar footwear. We're proud to support the sport at every level-from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. We're also engaged with the APP Collegiate League, PPA World Championship, and local NPL teams. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear and apparel that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

Angela Caltagirone

PB5star

