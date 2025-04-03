Majority Of Cios Overspend On Cloud Budgets, Survey Reveals

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A significant proportion of Chief Information Officers are exceeding their allocated budgets for cloud infrastructure and applications, according to a recent survey conducted by Azul, a company specialising in Java platforms. The study, which gathered insights from 300 CIOs across the United States, found that 83% reported spending an average of 30% more than initially anticipated, while a mere 2% managed to stay under budget.

Despite these budget overruns, a substantial 80% of the surveyed CIOs acknowledged achieving cost savings from their cloud investments. This paradox underscores the complex dynamics of cloud expenditure, where organisations recognise the value and efficiencies gained, yet struggle with controlling unforeseen costs.

The survey also highlighted that 43% of CIOs have encountered concerns from their CEOs or boards of directors regarding escalating cloud expenses. Specifically, 27% indicated that their leadership would require favourable market conditions before approving further cloud expansion, 9% faced outright refusal for additional spending, and 5% were advised to reduce current cloud expenditures.

Cloud adoption remains a central strategy for many organisations. Currently, 71% of CIOs reported running over 60% of their workloads in the cloud. Looking ahead, 42% aim to increase this figure to between 81% and 100% within the next five years. This ambition reflects a commitment to leveraging cloud technologies, despite the associated financial challenges.

To address the issue of rising costs, CIOs are employing various strategies. The most prevalent approach, adopted by 52% of respondents, involves optimising and modernising application workloads for cloud deployment. Additionally, 51% are utilising cost management tools provided by cloud service providers, and 49% are taking advantage of enterprise discount programmes. Regular tracking and auditing of cloud deployments are practised by 45%, while 32% have adopted Financial Operations methodologies to enhance financial accountability in cloud spending.

Some organisations are exploring technological solutions to mitigate costs. For instance, 30% of CIOs are considering high-performance Java platforms to reduce cloud computing waste, and 29% are evaluating newer chip architectures, such as ARM, for improved price-performance ratios.

Scott Sellers, co-founder and CEO of Azul, commented on the findings, stating,“High-performance Java platforms give CIOs a powerful lever to optimise cloud costs, delivering peak application performance while using fewer compute resources.” He emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring and optimisation to achieve efficiencies without compromising application service levels.

