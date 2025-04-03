403
EUR/USD Today 01/04: Forecast For The Coming Days (Chart)
- Currency experts predict that the euro/US dollar exchange rate may reach 1.09 during the key tariff week. Currently, the euro continues to attract buying interest during periods of weakness. Financial markets are generally tense ahead of the tariff announcements on April 2, but the euro is not showing this and is likely to make further gains in the coming days. According to licensed trading platforms, the EUR/USD price is stabilizing around 1.0805, and as expected, it will remain range-bound with its current downward bias until we react to important and influential events.
If the answer is yes, the possibility of the US dollar declining and the EUR/USD pair rising to 1.09 and above becomes a real possibility. In fact, some analysts believe that the data will be more significant for the US dollar than the tariff news.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis Today:After retreating from its recent highs, the EUR/USD pair found renewed demand last week, confirming strong buying interest during periods of weakness. Simply put, the EUR/USD exchange rate is in an upward trend, and we expect the recent resilience to continue as a result. For this simple reason, the 1.09 level will be present over the next five days. The EUR/USD pair is trading above its nine-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 1.0815, while momentum has rebounded, according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), with the index pointing to a new high of 59. It is also above its 21-day EMA (1.0770), where last week's heavy selling found strong support.However, the situation could turn upside next Wednesday when Trump announces his "Liberation Day" tariffs, which are expected to see significant increases on EU imports. Commenting on this, some major investment bank analysts believe the decision could hinder global growth, hurt stock markets, and boost the dollar.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading platforms for beginners worth trading with.
