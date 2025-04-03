Co-Packaged Optics Market Report 2025-2030 | $2.43B To $4.67B Revenue Growth | Increasing Adoption Of Smart Devices And Rise In Data Traffic Driving The Market At 13.74% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing adoption of smart devices and rise in data traffic
5.1.1.2. Rising need for high-performance computing in various sectors
5.1.1.3. Expansion of mega data centers and need for energy-efficient solutions globally
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Issues in network complexity in co-packaged optics
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Deployment of co-packaged optics in enhancing the effectiveness of virtual reality platforms
5.1.3.2. Leveraging co-packaged optics for adoption in edge computing and IoT infrastructure projects
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concerns associated with sustainability and device compatibility of co-packaged optics
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Product Type: Increasing preference for optical engine data transmission environments
5.2.2. End-User: Expanding utilization of co-packaged optics in the IT & Telecom sector
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Optical Engines
6.2.1. Coherent Optical Engines
6.2.2. Direct Detect Optical Engines
6.3. Optical Modules
6.4. Optical Transceivers
6.5. Optoelectronic Hybrid Interface
6.6. Silicon Photonics
7. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Form Factor
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Embedded Modules
7.3. Onboard Optics
7.4. Pluggable Modules
7.4.1. QSFP Modules
7.4.2. SFP Modules
8. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Data Centers
8.2.1. Cloud Data Centers
8.2.1.1. Colocation Data Centers
8.2.1.2. Hyperscale Data Centers
8.2.2. Enterprise Data Centers
8.3. Enterprise Networking
8.3.1. Branch Networks
8.3.2. Campus Networks
8.4. Telecommunication
8.4.1. Fixed Networks
8.4.2. Mobile Networks
9. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. BFSI
9.3. Government & Public Sector
9.4. Healthcare
9.5. IT & Telecom
9.5.1. Network Equipment Manufacturers
9.5.2. Service Providers
9.6. Retail & E-Commerce
10. Americas Co-Packaged Optics Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Co-Packaged Optics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Co-Packaged Optics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Celestial AI bolsters silicon photonics capabilities with Rockley Photonics acquisition
13.3.2. SoftBank and NewPhotonics collaborates to advance photonics technology for next-gen AI data centers
13.3.3. MediaTek introduces efficient ASIC platform integrating high-speed electrical and optical connections
13.3.4. Micas Networks Releases Industry's First 51.2T Co-Packaged Optics Network Switch System
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
