MP: 10 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Road-Side Trench

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 3 (IANS) A collision between two buses occurred on Thursday on the Tikamgarh-Sagar road near the Baragaon police station area in Tikamgarh district, leaving ten individuals injured.

The incident, which took place just a few meters away from the police station, was reported by officials and has been attributed to poor visibility caused by hazy weather and light drizzling in morning hours.

Kailash Patel, the traffic inspector, Tikamgarh explained that the drivers of both buses were attempting to navigate a blind turn on a table-top road.

During the manoeuver, the rear section of one bus struck the front of the other, causing one of the buses to plunge into a five-foot-deep roadside trench.

Both the buses are owned by same private operator. This unfortunate turn of events occurred near a CM Rise School, now renamed (Sandipani Vidyalaya), at approximately 7 a.m.

One of the buses, en route from Tikamgarh to Sagar, was carrying several passengers, ten of whom sustained serious injuries. Emergency services

promptly transported all injured individuals to the Baragaon Community Health Center for immediate treatment.

Those requiring advanced care were later referred to Tikamgarh District Hospital. According to medical professionals at the Baragaon Government Hospital, one individual remains in critical condition.

Baragaon Police provided a detailed account of the injured passengers, identifying them as Ramkali (32), Bhumani Bai (22), Lakhan Ahirwar (24), Gokul Ahirwar (20), Manoj Ahirwar (23), Prem Bai (27), Sheela (40), Ganeshi Ahirwar (34), Nandkishore (30), and Monu (40).

The passengers, residents of Sagar, Gadhakota, and Ghuwara, were reportedly returning to their villages after working as labourers in Gwalior.

The cleaner of the bus, also injured in the incident, stated that the drivers managed to avoid a head-on collision, which could have resulted in far graver consequences.

While the light drizzle and compromised visibility have been cited as contributing factors, the police have clarified that no one is immediately at fault.

Nevertheless, a thorough investigation into the accident is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.