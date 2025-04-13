403
South Korea’s Ex-President Faces Trial Over Alleged Insurrection
(MENAFN) The troubles surrounding South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol persist, as he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for the beginning of his initial criminal proceedings.
He stands accused of orchestrating an insurrection — a charge that follows his recent ousting from office just ten days earlier, after a failed attempt to impose martial law last December.
According to a news agency, which referenced court representatives on Sunday, the trial marks a significant escalation in the fallout from Yoon’s controversial actions.
Yoon is required to be physically present at the Seoul Central District Court, where the session is slated to begin at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).
With this hearing, he becomes the fifth South Korean ex-president to be brought before a criminal court, highlighting the country's history of holding its leaders accountable.
Photographers from the press will not be granted access to capture images inside the courtroom prior to the commencement of the legal proceedings.
Once the trial officially opens, Yoon will need to declare his "name," "birthday," "occupation," and "place of residence" before prosecutors formally outline the accusations against him.
The former president is anticipated to contest the allegations. Should the court find him guilty, the consequences could be severe — ranging from life imprisonment to a potential death sentence.
Key military figures are expected to testify during the trial. These include Cho Sung-hyun, the leader of the First Security Group under the Capital Defense Command, and Kim Hyung-ki, who commands the First Special Forces Battalion within the Special Warfare Command.
Their testimonies are likely to play a crucial role in the unfolding legal drama.
