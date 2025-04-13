Trials Underway In Sonipat For Asian Yogasana Sport Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Sonipat, April 13 (IANS) The national trials for the upcoming 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship are underway here at the Sports University of Haryana to determine the athletes who will represent Team India in the continental championship, scheduled to take place from April 25 to 27 at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.

The trials have drawn an impressive 252 participants from across India, including 123 male and 131 female athletes. Competitors will perform across 12 events, each designed to showcase the power, discipline, balance, and athletic spirit of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

The initiative is being led by the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation, a registered body recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia and affiliated with World Yogasana. The selected athletes from these trials will have the honour of representing India at the Asian level, contributing to the global evolution of Yogasana from an ancient discipline to a modern sport.

Jaideep Arya, secretary general of Yogasana Bharat and World Yogasana, said, "These trials are not only a gateway to international competition but also a celebration of India's cultural and physical heritage. We are witnessing the next generation of Yogasana athletes who are combining spiritual depth with athletic excellence."

Sanjay Malpani, president of the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation, added, "The response to this championship from across Asia has been overwhelming. It is clear that Yogasana is gaining recognition as a true sport that demands immense physical and mental discipline. India, being its birthplace, has a crucial role in leading this movement."

Udit Sheth, president of the National Yogasana Sports Federation, shared, "We are proud to see such strong participation and performance at the trials. These athletes are pioneers-building the foundation of a sport that bridges tradition with modern competitive standards. The upcoming championship in New Delhi will be a historic moment for Yogasana sport in Asia."